Banks School District cancels Friday school day

Banks students are in for a long weekend, with Friday being another snow day.
“All district schools and facilities will remain closed through Friday 2/14. All athletics and activities are also canceled,” the Banks School District said Thursday afternoon, turning a one-day snow day into a very long weekend: With Thursday and now Friday off, students will return Tuesday, February 18 after the President’s Day holiday.
Chas Hundley is the editor of the Banks Post and sister news publications the Gales Creek Journal and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.