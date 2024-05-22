Banks School District bond, Banks Fire District levy on track to pass in initial election results

With initial results released by the Washington County Elections office, two local measures in Banks are on their way to passing.

Among the most closely watched measures in recent history in the Banks area, Measure 34-336, a bond to replace much of the Banks High School, among other projects, is on track to win approval from voters with the first batch of voting results showing 999 voters approving the measure to 666 against, or 60% in favor to 40% opposed.

While not a full replacement of the Banks High School, new construction would replace “most of the high school,” the language submitted to the Washington County Election Division reads. It’s just one of several projects the district will be able to tackle if the results hold.

Find out more information at www.banks.k12.or.us/2024bond. In an FAQ, the district also listed nine pages of questions and answers about the measure, the projects they hope to tackle, and more.

Banks Fire District on track to renew levy

Measure 34-335, a measure to renew the existing local option levy that funds more than a third of the operations of firefighters in Banks, Buxton, and Timber and surrounding communities is on track for a five year renewal.

If results hold, the existing tax rate of $0.97 per $1,000 of assessed value on a property will remain unchanged; taxpayers will see no increase in their taxes.

In the initial results, the levy had garnered a commanding lead of 77.3% in favor, while 22.7% of Banks-area voters sought to decrease the district’s budget by more than one-third.

View all the election results yourself for these measures and other races online at results.oregonvotes.gov.

To read all the news on statewide and congressional races, visit the Oregon Capital Chronicle live coverage page.