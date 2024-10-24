Banks Public Library launches ‘library of things’

The Banks Public Library unveiled their “Library of Things,” a lending library of physical items like tools and toys in late September, joining a number of other Washington County libraries in expanding their offerings beyond books.

In early October, the library had 15 items, including a bicycle repair kit, a food dehydrator, a yarn swift and more.

But the collection will grow, said Susan Cackler, supervisor and program coordinator at the Banks Public Library.

“The acquisition of items is fast, but getting them catalogued and processed for circulation takes a lot of staff time,” Cackler said, noting that it takes about two hours to add an item to the catalogue.

“Although the process is getting faster as we learn what we can streamline,” Cackler added. The Friends of the Banks Public Library raised about $3,000 to start the program, half of which was spent by October 2, Cackler said. “We’d also still love to have ideas for what else patrons would like to borrow. Suggestions can be told to us in person, or sent by email to [email protected],” Cackler said.

Find the list of items in the library of things online.

To check out an item, simply head into the library during their open hours and pick an item and check it out. The item must be returned to the Banks Public Library during open hours.

The Banks Public Library is located in Banks at 42461 NW Market Street. Contact library staff by phone at 503-324-1382, by email at [email protected] or find out more online at cityofbanks.org/library..

With the addition of the Library of Things, a Banks patron can now check out books, DVDs, pick up seeds from the library’s Seed Library, and much more.

The Friends of the Banks Public Library can be found online. Annual memberships start at $25.