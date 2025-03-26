News, Newsletter

Banks Post Weekly Newsletter | March 26, 2025

by Chas Hundley on

March 26, 2025 • Volume 1, issue #2

Good afternoon, Banks Post readers!

I’m abandoning finishing some stories for inclusion in this week’s newsletter to instead get this out early with this important message:

Weird weather may be coming, including thunderstorms, huge hail, and even the possibility of tornadoes.

Here’s a graphic from the Portland office of the National Weather Service. Stay safe out there!

P.S. check out the events calendar at the bottom!

Have an event you’d like listed? Email the details and a link to more information or a calendar listing to [email protected].

-Chas Hundley, editor.

On to the news!

Man arrested on rape charges near Banks

A man living in rural Washington County was arrested on rape charges near Banks, and detectives say he allegedly assaulted victims in and near Banks, Forest Grove, and Beaverton.

Banks Fire District February 2025 Fire Log

Statistics from February, and a thank you from the district to the community who showed up at the annual pancake breakfast in March are in this month’s Banks Fire District…

Oregon Department of Forestry sends firefighters to aid North Carolina in wildfire fight

The Oregon Department of Forestry dispatched a crew of 26 Oregon firefighters and two agency representatives to North Carolina to aid the state’s battle against several wildfires.

Hunter safety course offered at Banks Fire District

The Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife will host a hunter safety course starting April 1 through April 24 in Banks.

Salmonberry Trail Intergovernmental Agency meeting March 28

The governing body responsible for the development of the Salmonberry Trail plans to meet in Salem Friday, March 28 for a regular business meeting.

Column | 1925 in Banks: Timber man heads to Hillsboro for appendectomy

Column | 1925 in Banks: Timber man heads to Hillsboro for appendectomy in this week’s dispatches from history.

Thanks for reading the Banks Post!

Chas Hundley is the editor of the Banks Post and sister news publications the Gales Creek Journal and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.

Chas Hundley

