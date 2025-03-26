Banks Post Weekly Newsletter | March 26, 2025

March 26, 2025 • Volume 1, issue #2
Weird weather may be coming, including thunderstorms, huge hail, and even the possibility of tornadoes.
Here’s a graphic from the Portland office of the National Weather Service. Stay safe out there!
-Chas Hundley, editor.
Today, Wednesday | March 26, 2025
- Possible Hagg Lake 2000 legal size trout stocking date March 24 – March 28 (ODF&W does not disclose actual dates) – Hagg Lake
Thursday | March 27, 2025
- Mah Jongg – Banks Public Library
- Bingo – Banks American Legion Post, 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Dungeons & Dragons Drop-In Gaming – Banks Public Library
Friday | March 28, 2025
- Salmonberry Trail Intergovernmental Agency meeting – Salem ODF offices & online
Saturday | March 29, 2025
- Tea Time – Tonics of the Forest – Tillamook Forest Center
- Trees of the Tillamook Walk – Tillamook Forest Center
- Wilson River Trail Maintenance Party – Kings Mountain Trailhead
Sunday | March 30, 2025
- Tea Time – Tonics of the Forest – Tillamook Forest Center
- Trees of the Tillamook Walk – Tillamook Forest Center
Monday | March 31, 2025
- Possible Hagg Lake 4000 legal size trout stocking date March 31 – April 4 (ODF&W does not disclose actual dates) – Hagg Lake
- Possible Vernonia Pond 2000 legal size trout stocking date March 31 – April 4 (ODF&W does not disclose actual dates) – Vernonia Pond
Tuesday | April 1, 2025
- Economic Development Commission Meeting – Banks City Council Chambers
- S.T.E.M for Elementary: Engineer A Solution For A Coastal Hazard – Banks Public Library
- Tuesday Learners – Banks Public Library
