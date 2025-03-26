Banks Post Weekly Newsletter | March 26, 2025

March 26, 2025 • Volume 1, issue #2

Good afternoon, Banks Post readers!

I’m abandoning finishing some stories for inclusion in this week’s newsletter to instead get this out early with this important message:

Weird weather may be coming, including thunderstorms, huge hail, and even the possibility of tornadoes.

Here’s a graphic from the Portland office of the National Weather Service. Stay safe out there!

-Chas Hundley, editor.

On to the news!

www.bankspost.com Man arrested on rape charges near Banks A man living in rural Washington County was arrested on rape charges near Banks, and detectives say he allegedly assaulted victims in and near Banks, Forest Grove, and Beaverton. Read more

www.bankspost.com Banks Fire District February 2025 Fire Log Statistics from February, and a thank you from the district to the community who showed up at the annual pancake breakfast in March are in this month’s Banks Fire District… Read more

www.bankspost.com Hunter safety course offered at Banks Fire District The Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife will host a hunter safety course starting April 1 through April 24 in Banks. Read more

www.bankspost.com Salmonberry Trail Intergovernmental Agency meeting March 28 The governing body responsible for the development of the Salmonberry Trail plans to meet in Salem Friday, March 28 for a regular business meeting. Read more

Today, Wednesday | March 26, 2025

Possible Hagg Lake 2000 legal size trout stocking date March 24 – March 28 (ODF&W does not disclose actual dates) – Hagg Lake

Thursday | March 27, 2025

Mah Jongg – Banks Public Library

Bingo – Banks American Legion Post, 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Dungeons & Dragons Drop-In Gaming – Banks Public Library

Friday | March 28, 2025

Salmonberry Trail Intergovernmental Agency meeting – Salem ODF offices & online

Saturday | March 29, 2025

Sunday | March 30, 2025

Monday | March 31, 2025

Tuesday | April 1, 2025

