Banks Post Weekly Newsletter | March 19, 2025

March 19, Volume 1, issue #1
Good evening, Banks Post readers!
You may have noticed you’re not receiving our email newsletters. I’m happy to report that’s changed. We were having some deliverability issues with our previous email provider, so I’ve fired ’em and we’ve just completed a transition to a new platform and resumed newsletter delivery.
I’ve taken the opportunity to change the format of our newsletter as well; on my end, it’s a little quicker to write these, and easier to link our stories into the email.
You can help us make sure this new format is working by sending me a quick reply to this email.
We’re rolling out an events calendar as well – see our first installment below near the bottom of this email. It includes the next seven days of events that we could find in the greater Banks region, and some recreation dates for local fishing holes like Hagg Lake and Vernonia Pond.
Have an event you’d like listed? Email the details and a link to more information or a calendar listing to [email protected].
-Chas Hundley, editor.
On to the news!
Today, Wednesday | March 19, 2025
- Gales Creek, Roy, Verboort CPO 13 meeting – Jane Moore Community Room @ Banks Public Library
- Possible Hagg Lake 1000 trophy size trout stocking date March 17 – March 21 (ODF&W does not disclose actual dates) – Hagg Lake
- Possible Vernonia Pond 2500 legal size trout stocking date March 17 – March 21 (ODF&W does not disclose actual dates) – Vernonia Pond
Thursday | March 20, 2025
- Mah Jongg – Banks Public Library
- Bingo – Banks American Legion Post, 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Final Day to file to run for office for Banks School Board, Fire Board – Washington County Elections Division
- CPO 8 (Mountaindale) Meeting – Virtual
Friday | March 21, 2025
- Jim’s Market 55th Anniversary – Jim’s Market
Saturday | March 22, 2025
- Banks Drama Club – Volunteer work day
- Amazing Amphibians – Tillamook Forest Center
- Nature’s Yucky! – Tillamook Forest Center
Sunday | March 23, 2025
- Nature’s Yucky! – Tillamook Forest Center
- Amazing Amphibians – Tillamook Forest Center
Thanks for reading the Banks Post!
Chas Hundley is the editor of the Banks Post and sister news publications the Gales Creek Journal and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.