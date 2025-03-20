Banks Post Weekly Newsletter | March 19, 2025

March 19, Volume 1, issue #1

Good evening, Banks Post readers!

You may have noticed you’re not receiving our email newsletters. I’m happy to report that’s changed. We were having some deliverability issues with our previous email provider, so I’ve fired ’em and we’ve just completed a transition to a new platform and resumed newsletter delivery.

I’ve taken the opportunity to change the format of our newsletter as well; on my end, it’s a little quicker to write these, and easier to link our stories into the email.

You can help us make sure this new format is working by sending me a quick reply to this email.

We’re rolling out an events calendar as well – see our first installment below near the bottom of this email. It includes the next seven days of events that we could find in the greater Banks region, and some recreation dates for local fishing holes like Hagg Lake and Vernonia Pond.

Have an event you’d like listed? Email the details and a link to more information or a calendar listing to [email protected].

-Chas Hundley, editor.

On to the news!

www.bankspost.com Bob and Cherri Klaumann bid farewell to Lake Stop Grocery For over 50 years, Hagg Lake has been a top recreation spot for visitors from western Washington County and beyond. For just as long, the Klaumann family has welcomed locals… Read more

www.bankspost.com Banks February 2025 Police Log ‘Frantic search in the heavy snow’ for occupants of crashed pickup near Stub Stewart State Park reveals vehicle was stolen and intentionally ran off the road. This and more in… Read more

Today, Wednesday | March 19, 2025

Thursday | March 20, 2025

Mah Jongg – Banks Public Library

Bingo – Banks American Legion Post, 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Final Day to file to run for office for Banks School Board, Fire Board – Washington County Elections Division

CPO 8 (Mountaindale) Meeting – Virtual

Friday | March 21, 2025

Saturday | March 22, 2025

Sunday | March 23, 2025

Nature’s Yucky! – Tillamook Forest Center

Amazing Amphibians – Tillamook Forest Center

Thanks for reading the Banks Post!