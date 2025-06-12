Banks Post Weekly Newsletter | June 12, 2025
Volume 1, issue #6
Here’s the big internal news: It’s still a bit rough, and we’re still working the kinks out, but version 1 of the Banks Community Calendar is LIVE.
I can add events to it, you can add events to it, we’ll see how it evolves, but I am pretty pleased with how it’s turning out.
Check it out! I am not going to lie, this thing is pretty expensive to build and maintain, so we’re looking for some local businesses to sponsor the calendar, which will end up in print, digital, and newsletters. Please hit that reply button if you’re interested!
-Chas Hundley, editor.
Banks Historical Society launches effort to save district building
CPO 14 will talk water during June 12 meeting
Banks firefighters head to Rowena Fire in the Gorge
Aerts and Banks Road construction coming June 23
Rep. Bonamici to host Washington County Town Hall in Hillsboro June 17
TVF&R lifts temporary burn ban, but spring burn season ends June 15
1925 in Banks: ‘Pocket of crude oil’ drilled for in Buxton
Around town
Things that didn’t quite make a full story
Window to file for open city council seat closes June 13
The window to file for the open city council seat closes June 13. Find instructions and more information about why the seat is empty in our original story here.
Banks graduates 105 students
Banks Chamber is taking a break from meetings
The Banks Chamber of Commerce is taking a leaf from local students and taking a summer break.
Or, more accurately, the group is going to skip meetings until the regularly-scheduled September meeting, but that doesn’t mean the gorup doesn’t have a full plate this summer.
The second year of a July 4 celebration, hoped to become a community tradition is spearheaded by the chamber. The groups is still looking for donations for talent show prizes, is open to vendors, and seeks day-of event volunteers.
Local businesses who want to be on the chamber’s annual calendar must have their ads and payment ($200) in by August 31.
The group will also likely participate in other community events this summer, including National Night out, the Banks Barbecue, and then resume meeting September 4 at the Banks Fire District offices at 12:30 p.m.
“Clean Water Services will be joining us and updating us on their plans over the next year and how that will look for the residents in Banks,” said Banks Chamber of Commerce President Susie Jurgensen.
Email [email protected] for more information on all of these items.
