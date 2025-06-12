Aerts Road on February 25, 2025. Photo: Chas Hundley
Banks Post Weekly Newsletter | June 12, 2025

by Chas Hundley on

Volume 1, issue #6

Good afternoon Banks Post readers!

Here’s the big internal news: It’s still a bit rough, and we’re still working the kinks out, but version 1 of the Banks Community Calendar is LIVE.

I can add events to it, you can add events to it, we’ll see how it evolves, but I am pretty pleased with how it’s turning out.

Check it out! I am not going to lie, this thing is pretty expensive to build and maintain, so we’re looking for some local businesses to sponsor the calendar, which will end up in print, digital, and newsletters. Please hit that reply button if you’re interested!

-Chas Hundley, editor.

On to the news!

Banks Historical Society launches effort to save district building

The Banks Historical Society launched a campaign they have dubbed the “Save the Historic Banks Union High School,” joining an informal effort by local and county residents who hope to…

CPO 14 will talk water during June 12 meeting

Water is on the agenda for CPO 14’s Thursday evening meeting, with guests lined up from the Oregon Water Resources Department, who will speak on groundwater in western Washington County.

Banks firefighters head to Rowena Fire in the Gorge

A fast growing wildfire in the Columbia River Gorge is being fought with the aid of local firefighters out of Gaston and Banks.

Aerts and Banks Road construction coming June 23

Two months of construction are coming to the Banks Road and Aerts Road intersection, marking the latest addition of construction that will snarl traffic for the foreseeable future as Banks…

Rep. Bonamici to host Washington County Town Hall in Hillsboro June 17

Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici will host a Washington County Town Hall Tuesday, June 17 at 6 p.m. at the Raymond Arthur Brown Middle School gym in Hillsboro.

TVF&R lifts temporary burn ban, but spring burn season ends June 15

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue announced it had lifted a temporary burn ban enacted June 7 during a heat wave. For those in Washington County, the sprint burning season ends…

1925 in Banks: ‘Pocket of crude oil’ drilled for in Buxton

1925 in Banks: ‘Pocket of crude oil’ drilled for in Buxton, a local cattle club heads to Banks and more in the news of a century ago!

Oregon got a massive federal recovery grant after 2020 wildfires. Most of the money remains unspent

A spokeswoman for Oregon Housing and Community Services said a low risk tolerance and inexperience in major disaster recovery by the agency has slowed the rollout of federal aid following…

OLCC Ratifies Bottle Bill Changes

While most of the changes are only for Portland, some of the changes are statewide: Retailers will now only have to accept returns between the hours of 8 am and…

Around town
Things that didn’t quite make a full story

Window to file for open city council seat closes June 13

The window to file for the open city council seat closes June 13. Find instructions and more information about why the seat is empty in our original story here.

Banks graduates 105 students

Photo courtesy BSD

Banks Chamber is taking a break from meetings

The Banks Chamber of Commerce is taking a leaf from local students and taking a summer break.

Or, more accurately, the group is going to skip meetings until the regularly-scheduled September meeting, but that doesn’t mean the gorup doesn’t have a full plate this summer.

The second year of a July 4 celebration, hoped to become a community tradition is spearheaded by the chamber. The groups is still looking for donations for talent show prizes, is open to vendors, and seeks day-of event volunteers.

Local businesses who want to be on the chamber’s annual calendar must have their ads and payment ($200) in by August 31.

The group will also likely participate in other community events this summer, including National Night out, the Banks Barbecue, and then resume meeting September 4 at the Banks Fire District offices at 12:30 p.m.

“Clean Water Services will be joining us and updating us on their plans over the next year and how that will look for the residents in Banks,” said Banks Chamber of Commerce President Susie Jurgensen.

Email [email protected] for more information on all of these items.

Thank you for reading! Don’t forget to poke around in our new events calendar. – Chas Hundley

Chas Hundley is the editor of the Banks Post and sister news publications the Gales Creek Journal and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.

