Banks Post to host school board candidate forum

On Tuesday, April 25, from 6 to 8 p.m., the Banks Post will host a candidate forum for the upcoming Banks School District school board race. All four candidates running for Positions 3 and 5 are expected to attend. The event will not be a debate but an opportunity for the community to learn more about the candidates.

The forum will be held at the Banks American Legion Hall, located at 13970 NW Main Street, from 6 to 8 p.m. The candidates for Position 3 include incumbent Daniel N Streblow and challenger Joseph B Buliga. Position 5 candidates are incumbent Will Moore and opponent Ayla Hoffler. Each term lasts for four years.

The evening will begin with a welcome and opening remarks from each candidate, followed by questions from Banks Post Editor Chas Hundley. Audience members are encouraged to write their own questions on provided notecards for the candidates during this time. After a brief break, audience-submitted questions will be randomly selected and posed to the candidates. The forum will end with closing statements from each candidate and a meet-and-greet, allowing voters to interact one-on-one with the candidates.