Banks Post Newsletter | July 16, 2025
Volume 1, issue #8
Good evening, Banks! We are working on stabilizing our newsletter schedule. There are some pretty significant backend changes happening at the Banks Post and our sister publication the Gales Creek Journal (We’re in the process of modernizing eight years of hacked together digital infrastructure to help this editor and publisher not lose his sanity and be able to work more efficiently) so please stand by.
There is a lot going on, and I’ve written about some of it. Let’s dive in.
On to the news!
Mayor’s move to block council candidate overturned by city council; April Cannon appointed
Gov. Kotek declares statewide emergency over wildfires
Welding believed to have sparked four-acre fire north of Forest Grove
Cyclist struck north of Mountaindale, left injured in ditch overnight after hit-and-run, police say
Help us do more in Banks
I’m Chas Hundley, the founder of the Banks Post.
I grew up on Highway 6, I’m a Banks Troop 581 Eagle Scout, and I plan to spend my entire journalism career here. I hope you will sign up for a subscription today to join my mission to bring the best journalism possible to the Banks area.
Banks Post brings in summer intern Jordan Donegan
Washington County Fair returns July 18 through July 27
Banks man arrested on DUII, reckless driving, and assault charges after crash on Highway 47
City to host ‘Moana 2’ screening
1925 in Banks: a Mountaindale child nearly loses an eyelid to a hook
Banks June 2025 Police Log
Thank you for reading! Don’t forget to poke around in our new in-development events calendar. – Chas Hundley
Chas Hundley is the editor of the Banks Post and sister news publications the Gales Creek Journal and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.