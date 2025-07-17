Banks Post Newsletter | July 16, 2025

Volume 1, issue #8

Good evening, Banks! We are working on stabilizing our newsletter schedule. There are some pretty significant backend changes happening at the Banks Post and our sister publication the Gales Creek Journal (We’re in the process of modernizing eight years of hacked together digital infrastructure to help this editor and publisher not lose his sanity and be able to work more efficiently) so please stand by.



There is a lot going on, and I’ve written about some of it. Let’s dive in.

On to the news!

www.bankspost.com Gov. Kotek declares statewide emergency over wildfires On Wednesday, July 16, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek declared a state of emergency over the wildfires at the request of the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon State Fire… Read more

www.bankspost.com Welding believed to have sparked four-acre fire north of Forest Grove According to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, about four acres of grass field and some adjacent brush were burned Sunday evening near the intersection of NW Thatcher Road and NW… Read more

www.bankspost.com Banks Post brings in summer intern Jordan Donegan Starting in July, Jordan Donegan, a Portland native and journalism student out of Fordham University will be joining the Banks Post to hone her skills as a journalist before her… Read more

www.bankspost.com Washington County Fair returns July 18 through July 27 The annual Washington County Fair is set to return to Hillsboro July 18 through July 27, offering guests 10 days of free admission, family fun, live entertainment, animals, carnival rides… Read more

www.bankspost.com City to host ‘Moana 2’ screening The city of Banks will host two “Movies in the Park” this summer, the first of which, a screening of ‘Moana 2,’ will be held Friday, July 18 at dusk. Read more

www.bankspost.com Banks June 2025 Police Log Fraud, an attempted burglary of the Banks Post Office, and the theft of a Red Bull sign fill the June 2025 Police Log. Read more

www.bankspost.com Public Coast Farm reopens farmstand for summer season Public Coast Farm recently opened their annual summer farmstand, allowing visitors “direct access to the farm’s bountiful blueberries, produce and other goods,” while supporting a charitable cause. Read more

www.bankspost.com Forest Grove’s Concours d’Elegance returns for 51st year Celebrating its 51st anniversary, the annual Forest Grove Concours d’Elegance will be returning Sunday, July 20, to the campus of Pacific University. The event funds the Rotary Club of Forest… Read more

www.bankspost.com Fire danger to rise to ‘High’ Monday The Oregon Department of Forestry is raising fire danger from moderate to high Monday in NW-02 and NW-03, the eastern and central portions of the Tillamook Forest and surrounding areas,… Read more

Thank you for reading! Don’t forget to poke around in our new in-development events calendar. – Chas Hundley