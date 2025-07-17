A goat at the Washington County Fair on July 19, 2024. Photo: Chas Hundley
Banks Post Newsletter | July 16, 2025

by Chas Hundley on

Banks Post Newsletter | July 16, 2025

Volume 1, issue #8

Good evening, Banks! We are working on stabilizing our newsletter schedule. There are some pretty significant backend changes happening at the Banks Post and our sister publication the Gales Creek Journal (We’re in the process of modernizing eight years of hacked together digital infrastructure to help this editor and publisher not lose his sanity and be able to work more efficiently) so please stand by.

There is a lot going on, and I’ve written about some of it. Let’s dive in.

On to the news!

Mayor’s move to block council candidate overturned by city council; April Cannon appointed

Banks Mayor Marsha Kirk’s plan to remove one of two applicants for a vacant council seat from consideration Tuesday night failed after the city council overturned her decision and chose…

Gov. Kotek declares statewide emergency over wildfires

On Wednesday, July 16, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek declared a state of emergency over the wildfires at the request of the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon State Fire…

Welding believed to have sparked four-acre fire north of Forest Grove

According to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, about four acres of grass field and some adjacent brush were burned Sunday evening near the intersection of NW Thatcher Road and NW…

Cyclist struck north of Mountaindale, left injured in ditch overnight after hit-and-run, police say

A woman cycling on NW Dairy Creek Road in the northern Mountaindale area was struck by a vehicle overnight and lay in a ditch all night before a passerby found…

Banks Post brings in summer intern Jordan Donegan

Starting in July, Jordan Donegan, a Portland native and journalism student out of Fordham University will be joining the Banks Post to hone her skills as a journalist before her…

Washington County Fair returns July 18 through July 27

The annual Washington County Fair is set to return to Hillsboro July 18 through July 27, offering guests 10 days of free admission, family fun, live entertainment, animals, carnival rides…

Banks man arrested on DUII, reckless driving, and assault charges after crash on Highway 47

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 47 just north of Greenville Road on Wednesday evening led to the arrest of a Banks man on charges of DUII, reckless driving and assault.

City to host ‘Moana 2’ screening

The city of Banks will host two “Movies in the Park” this summer, the first of which, a screening of ‘Moana 2,’ will be held Friday, July 18 at dusk.

1925 in Banks: a Mountaindale child nearly loses an eyelid to a hook

A six-year-old fell from a hay loft in Mouintaindale, striking a hook on the way down. This and more from the news of a century ago.

Banks June 2025 Police Log

Fraud, an attempted burglary of the Banks Post Office, and the theft of a Red Bull sign fill the June 2025 Police Log.

As Kotek Scrambles to Save ODOT Union Jobs, Here Are Positions Being Cut and Vacated

The lists of proposed layoffs and elimination of unfilled vacancies at the Oregon Department of Transportation show that the impact of the cuts will hit all across the state, as…

Public Coast Farm reopens farmstand for summer season

Public Coast Farm recently opened their annual summer farmstand, allowing visitors “direct access to the farm’s bountiful blueberries, produce and other goods,” while supporting a charitable cause. 

Oregon’s emerald ash borer infestation was first discovered in western Washington County. Now they’re back.

A pest that has destroyed over 10 million ash trees across the eastern United States is expected to reach its peak emergence in Oregon this month. First discovered in Oregon…

Forest Grove’s Concours d’Elegance returns for 51st year

Celebrating its 51st anniversary, the annual Forest Grove Concours d’Elegance will be returning Sunday, July 20, to the campus of Pacific University. The event funds the Rotary Club of Forest…

Fire danger to rise to ‘High’ Monday

The Oregon Department of Forestry is raising fire danger from moderate to high Monday in NW-02 and NW-03, the eastern and central portions of the Tillamook Forest and surrounding areas,…

Thank you for reading! Don’t forget to poke around in our new in-development events calendar. – Chas Hundley

Chas Hundley is the editor of the Banks Post and sister news publications the Gales Creek Journal and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.

The groceries your family needs!