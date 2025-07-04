Banks Post Independence Day Newsletter | July 4, 2025
Volume 1, issue #7
Good afternoon and Happy Independence Day, Banks Post readers!
However you choose to celebrate today, I hope you stay safe, find community, and don’t light anything on fire that shouldn’t be on fire.
-Chas Hundley, editor.
On to the news!
Fireworks, races, hot dog eating contest: Banks will have a blast on Independence Day
Banks Fire District sends crew to fight Cold Springs Fire near Hermiston
Fire danger to rise to ‘Moderate’ Thursday
Feds Say Robert Pamplin Jr. Dragged His Feet in Making Pensioners Whole
Road work season is here
ODOT director calls legislature’s transportation bill failure ‘shocking,’ ‘scary’ warns of layoffs
Oregon Homeland Security Advisor warns of ‘heightened threat environment’
1925 in Banks: ‘Greenville Crash May Cost Life of Motorcycle Rider’
Banks-area events
Add your own events to our new free online calendar!
July 4, 2025
4th of July celebration — Sunset Park
Fireworks Show — Sunset Speedway
July 8, 2025
City Council Meeting & Work Session *HYBRID MEETING — City of Banks City Council Chambers
Summer Reading Program: “Monster Slayers Champions of the Elements” — Banks Public Library
July 9, 2025
Banks Public Library: Craft Night — Banks Public Library
July 10, 2025
Banks Public Library: Mah Jongg — Banks Public Library
Bingo — American Legion Post 90
Summer Reading Program: Messy Science — Greenville City Park
Thank you for reading, and have a wonderful holiday weekend! Don’t forget to poke around in our new events calendar. – Chas Hundley
Chas Hundley is the editor of the Banks Post and sister news publications the Gales Creek Journal and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.