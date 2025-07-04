Banks Post Independence Day Newsletter | July 4, 2025

Volume 1, issue #7

Good afternoon and Happy Independence Day, Banks Post readers!

However you choose to celebrate today, I hope you stay safe, find community, and don’t light anything on fire that shouldn’t be on fire.

-Chas Hundley, editor.

On to the news!

www.bankspost.com Fire danger to rise to ‘Moderate’ Thursday In advance of Independence Day, the Oregon Department of Forestry is raising fire danger from low to moderate in areas in and around the Tillamook Forest, Timber, Buxton, and Manning. Read more

www.bankspost.com Road work season is here Travelers should be prepared for a number of construction projects coming to rural western Washington County roads in July and August. Read more

www.bankspost.com Oregon Homeland Security Advisor warns of ‘heightened threat environment’ The Oregon Department of Emergency Management is urging Oregonians to be vigilant in the face of a National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin warning of a heightened threat environment amid… Read more

Banks-area events

Add your own events to our new free online calendar!

July 4, 2025

4th of July celebration — Sunset Park

Fireworks Show — Sunset Speedway

July 8, 2025

City Council Meeting & Work Session *HYBRID MEETING — City of Banks City Council Chambers

Summer Reading Program: “Monster Slayers Champions of the Elements” — Banks Public Library

July 9, 2025

Banks Public Library: Craft Night — Banks Public Library

July 10, 2025

Banks Public Library: Mah Jongg — Banks Public Library

Bingo — American Legion Post 90

Summer Reading Program: Messy Science — Greenville City Park

Thank you for reading, and have a wonderful holiday weekend! Don’t forget to poke around in our new events calendar. – Chas Hundley