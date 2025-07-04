Photo by Kristian Løvstad on Unsplash
Banks Post Independence Day Newsletter | July 4, 2025

by Chas Hundley on

Volume 1, issue #7

Good afternoon and Happy Independence Day, Banks Post readers!

However you choose to celebrate today, I hope you stay safe, find community, and don’t light anything on fire that shouldn’t be on fire.

-Chas Hundley, editor.

On to the news!

Fireworks, races, hot dog eating contest: Banks will have a blast on Independence Day

Banks’ Independence Day celebrations, from a free event held on the grounds of Sunset Park, races at Sunset Speedway to fireworks overhead that evening are sure to draw crowds.

Read more

Banks Fire District sends crew to fight Cold Springs Fire near Hermiston

Banks Fire District sent firefighters to a fast-moving fire near Hermiston Wednesday.

Read more

Fire danger to rise to 'Moderate' Thursday

In advance of Independence Day, the Oregon Department of Forestry is raising fire danger from low to moderate in areas in and around the Tillamook Forest, Timber, Buxton, and Manning.

Read more

Feds Say Robert Pamplin Jr. Dragged His Feet in Making Pensioners Whole

The U.S. Department of Labor hauled Pamplin—the former owner of the Forest Grove News-Times—back into U.S. District Court in Portland, alleging he had failed to comply with two key conditions…

Read more

Road work season is here

Travelers should be prepared for a number of construction projects coming to rural western Washington County roads in July and August.

Read more

ODOT director calls legislature's transportation bill failure 'shocking,' 'scary' warns of layoffs

In an email to ODOT staff Saturday, Director Kris Strickler said the agency will be forced to eliminate hundreds of positions.

Read more

Oregon Homeland Security Advisor warns of 'heightened threat environment'

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management is urging Oregonians to be vigilant in the face of a National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin warning of a heightened threat environment amid…

Read more

1925 in Banks: 'Greenville Crash May Cost Life of Motorcycle Rider'

In 1925, the life of Odie Wilmoth, a Banks youth, hung in the balance after a collision between a car driven by local farmer Francis Herb and the driver of…

Read more

Banks-area events

Add your own events to our new free online calendar!

The Banks Post is supported by these local businesses and groups

July 4, 2025

4th of July celebration — Sunset Park

Fireworks Show — Sunset Speedway

July 8, 2025

City Council Meeting & Work Session *HYBRID MEETING — City of Banks City Council Chambers

Summer Reading Program: “Monster Slayers Champions of the Elements” — Banks Public Library

July 9, 2025

Banks Public Library: Craft Night — Banks Public Library

July 10, 2025

Banks Public Library: Mah Jongg — Banks Public Library

Bingo — American Legion Post 90

Summer Reading Program: Messy Science — Greenville City Park

Thank you for reading, and have a wonderful holiday weekend! Don’t forget to poke around in our new events calendar. – Chas Hundley

Chas Hundley is the editor of the Banks Post and sister news publications the Gales Creek Journal and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.

Chas Hundley

The groceries your family needs!