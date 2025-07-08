Banks Post brings in summer intern Jordan Donegan

The Banks Post is pleased to announce we have brought in a summer intern.

Starting in July, Jordan Donegan, a Portland native and journalism student out of Fordham University will be joining the Banks Post to hone her skills as a journalist before her return to New York in the fall.

While most of Donegan’s work will be done in Forest Grove, where she is helping in efforts by Banks Post founder Chas Hundley to launch a newspaper in Forest Grove, you’ll see her work crop up from time to time in Banks, like today, when she helped copy-edit a complex political story about the Banks City Council or a story she wrote today about Buxton’s Public Coast Farm farmstand opening for the season.

“I’m thrilled Jordan has joined us for the summer,” said Banks Post founder Chas Hundley. “I’ve already turned her loose on a story, and am very impressed with the skill she has displayed.”

“I’m really looking forward to getting some real-world journalism experience this summer and learning from Chas Hundley,” Donegan said.

The Banks Post is supported by these local businesses and groups