Banks October 2024 Police Log

As presented to the Banks City Council by deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The Banks Post does not write, edit, or alter the contents of the police log.

Towed Vehicle – NW Wilkes St

A citizen called to report that someone had parked their vehicle blocking access to their driveway. The citizen needed to get out of their driveway due to an appointment but was unable to. I arrived on scene and found that the vehicle was completely blocking the citizen’s driveway. The vehicle did not belong to anyone in the area. The vehicle was subsequently towed.

Trespass – Banks High School

School staff called to report that a male was on campus watching football practice but was acting oddly. Staff contacted the male and realized that he needed to leave. They called for deputies to respond. Upon arriving at the school, deputies recognized the male as a subject who had been recently trespassed from nearly all the private schools in the area. At the request of school staff, deputies told the male that he needed to leave the school grounds or he would be subject to arrest. The male refused to leave and was then taken into custody for trespassing.

Theft from Vehicle – NW Main St

A deputy was flagged down regarding a theft from a vehicle. The victim had parked their vehicle at Sunset Park and walked their child to school. Upon returning to their car, they found that the passenger window was smashed in and their purse was taken. The victim’s credit cards were used just a short time later at a nearby Fred Meyer. The deputy responded to the store but found that the suspect had covered their appearance with a hood pulled up and sunglasses on.