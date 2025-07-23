Banks National Night Out is August 5

The City of Banks is preparing to host and take part in the annual National Night Out (NNO), an event that “enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community,” according to NNO’s official website.

NNO, which will be held this year on Tuesday, Aug. 5, is a nation-wide event focused on allowing local neighborhoods to connect with one another while building a safer community. The city of Banks will be hosting their annual block party to celebrate the occasion from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Sunset Speedway.

“Please join us for our annual National Night Out Block Party! With visits from local fire, police & other city officials,” said a post on the city of Banks website.

The event will provide free hotdogs and drinks supplied by Jim’s Market, according to the city of Banks website.

Sunset Speedway is located at 12765 NW Main Street.

For more information about the block party, visit the city’s website.