Banks May 2024 Police Log

As presented by deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to the Banks City Council.

Unwanted – NW Main St – An extremely intoxicated male subject was called in by employees with Main Street Pizza. Deputies arrived on scene and, at the request of employees, asked the male to leave. The same male was later called in by employees at Banks Billiards who refused to serve him due to his intoxication level. Deputies again arrived and this time were actually able to identify the male. The deputies learned the male had a valid felony warrant for his arrest. Deputies took the male into custody and transported the male to the Washington County Jail.

DUII – NW Arborpark Lp/NW Courtside Ct – Several deputies were dispatched for a report of a DUI driver. Deputies located the driver at the listed intersection. Deputies conducted a DUI investigation. The driver failed the field sobriety tests and was taken into custody for DUI. The driver later offered a breath sample of 0.21.

Theft – NW Aerts Rd – A subject had their wallet stolen from their golf bag. The subject had been practicing their short game before beginning their round. The subject walked away from their golf bag for a short time. During that time an unknown suspect stole the subject’s wallet. Later that day the subject’s credit cards were used in Portland.

Disturbance – NW Woodman St – Deputies were dispatched to the location after a roommate called to complain about one of the other several people living in the residence. Initially neither roommate was willing to listen to deputies on scene. Eventually, deputies were able to convey to the parties that they were experiencing civil problems and no crimes had occurred.