Banks March 2023 Police Log

As presented to the Banks City Council during their April 11 meeting.

Non Injury Crash – NW Devonmoor Ave/NW Oak Way – A driver did not stop at the four way stop and crashed into another car. The driver was cited for causing the crash.

Traffic Stop – NW Main St – A deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The deputy contacted the driver who did not provide any identification and gave a false name and date of birth. The deputy took the driver into custody for failure to carry and present identification. The driver was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was lodged. While at the jail, the driver was fingerprinted. The deputy later learned of the driver’s true name and date of birth.

Mental Health Issue – NW Maplecrest Wy – Deputies were called to investigate a report of a subject being run over by a car. Deputies arrived on scene and discovered that no one had been run over or hit, nor was there any sort of vehicle crash. After speaking with the reporting party, it was determined that they were experiencing a mental health crisis. The deputies on scene asked for the MHRT to respond and speak with the person. MHRT responded and gave the person information on resources to help cope with some on going issues.

Fraud – NW Banks Rd – An unknown suspect had opened a credit card with victim’s information and racked up nearly $5000 in charges.

Unlock all stories and support the independent Banks Post newsroom with a digital subscription.

Warrant Service – NW Depot St – Deputies contacted a female who had a valid warrant for her arrest. After a struggle, the deputies were able take the female into custody. The female was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was lodged.

DUII – NW Main St – A deputy working in the city during the late night hours, initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle. Upon contacting the driver, the deputy could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage and observed other signs of impairment of the driver. The driver failed the SFSTs and was subsequently taken into custody for DUII. The driver was transported to the Washington County where they gave a breath sample of 0.14%.