Banks man arrested on DUII, reckless driving, and assault charges after crash on Highway 47

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 47 just north of Greenville Road on Wednesday evening led to the arrest of a Banks man on charges of DUII, reckless driving and assault.

According to police records obtained by the Banks Post, Wednesday’s crash closed the highway for hours between Banks and Forest Grove and injured two people.

Forest Grove Fire & Rescue described the crash as serious in a social media post made at 7:19 p.m., shortly after arriving on the scene.

According to a crash report by the Oregon State Police, Henry Edward White, 45, of Banks was driving a white Kia Rio toward Forest Grove on Highway 47 when he drove into the northbound lane and crashed into a silver Toyota Camry heading toward Banks.

Both drivers were transported by ambulance to Legacy Emanuel Hospital.

The driver of the Toyota Camry, a 36-year-old Banks area woman, is not being named by this newspaper at this time.

An Oregon State Trooper visited the hospital with a blood draw search warrant and conducted a DUII investigation.

White was arrested and cited at the hospital for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and assault in the third degree, according to the OSP report.