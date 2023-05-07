Banks Library plans two garden events this week

The Banks Public Library will play host to two free gardening-related events this week.

Up first, part of the library’s ongoing Homestead Series is a pollinator workshop on Tuesday, April 9 at 7 p.m.

There, participants will be taught how to protect pollinators—bees, butterflies, beetles, birds—by Tualatin Soil and Water Conservation District staff.

“We’ll cover ways that you can attract pollinators to your space, from planting gardens that feature flowers that will bloom across the growing season to incorporating flowers that have different bloom colors and types,” a poster for the event read. Following that, a plant swap—the third the library has held—is scheduled to be held Saturday May 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donations like extra vegetable starts, divided plants, flowers, shrubs and tubers can be dropped off the day prior, Friday May 12 from 2 to 5 p.m. Donations are not required to participate in taking home plants.

Banks Mayor Stephanie Jones helps prepare the library’s garden beds. Photo courtesy Banks Public Library

Sharpening of garden tools will be available for a $5 donation.

Also expected at the event are Ag in the Classroom, Adaptive Gardening, and AmeriCorps.

The Banks Public Library is located at 42461 NW Market Street in Banks.

Website

Hours:

Mon: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tue: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wed: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thu: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Fri: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sat: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sun: CLOSED