Banks June 2025 Police Log

As presented to the Banks City Council on June 8 by Deputy Ryan Pope with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The Banks Post does not write, edit, or alter the contents of the police log.

Good Evening, Mayor, City Counsel, and anyone else watching or attending,

This is the Banks Police monthly report for June 2025.

Notable calls for May,

6/9 at the In and Out – Male suspect stole a Red Bull shelf and sign from the rear of the store. No suspect was identified. At that time, they also reported a separate theft incident to make a report that happened the same day.

6/10, an unknown suspect attempted to pry open the employee entrance of the Banks Post Office. Nothing was stolen and no entry to the Post Office was made. There is no suspect information.

6/12 – Banks citizen was victim to theft by deception via a fraudulent bank phone call scam. The incident occurred on 6/9, and the citizen was scammed about $3,000. it was determined the suspects we’re from overseas in this case was suspended thank you.

6/29 – Welfare check on a female and her child reported to be homeless, and the child not being taken care of. This reported by family from Boise, ID who tracked the females cell phone to our city. During the welfare check it was determined the female was also from ID and was having a vacation with her daughter and both were fine. The grandmother who made the welfare check report, was found to be stalking her daughter and due to allegations involved with the ID courts, a report was submitted to Idaho Police and all parties returned to Idaho separately.

Deputy Ward and I also focused this month on expired registration thru parking enforcement and abandoned vehicle removal. As a result, many citations were issued, and most all the violators have since registered their vehicles and several other vehicles have been removed from the public streets in town.

This concludes the June 2025 Monthly Police Report.