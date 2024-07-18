Banks June 2024 Police Log

As presented by Washington County Sheriff’s Office to the Banks City Council

Suspicious Person – NW Main St – Deputies were dispatched to the laundromat for a report of a male not wearing pants while doing laundry. Deputies arrived on the scene and contacted the male. The male told deputies that he did not have pants on because he was doing laundry. The male was identified and trespassed from the location.

Stolen Vehicle – NW Sunset Ave – A white Ford pickup truck was stolen from in front of the victim’s house. The stolen truck was later called in as a suspicious vehicle in Tigard. The responding deputy learned the truck was entered as stolen and contacted the owner, who had it towed back to his residence. The stolen truck was also reported to be connected to a burglary of a sports bar in Tigard, but no suspects were identified.

Suspicious Person – NW Main St – An off-duty police officer with Forest Grove Police was in town and saw a male at Jim’s Thriftway that Washington County Deputies in the city of Cornelius had probable cause to arrest. Deputies had probable cause to arrest the male for several crimes, including Theft I and Forgery. Before other deputies and officers could get in the area, the male drove away south toward Forest Grove. Deputies and officers were able to catch up to him and later take the male into custody.

Burglary – NW Main St – Two or three unknown males in a white Ford pickup broke the window on the front door of the Chevron in Banks and attempted to pull the safe out of the store. A nearby witness yelled at the suspects, causing them to flee the scene without the safe. Damages are estimated to be in the thousands of dollars for the Loomis safe and the door window.