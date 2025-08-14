Banks July 2025 Police Log

As presented to the Banks City Council on July 12 by Deputy Ryan Pope with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The Banks Post does not write, edit, or alter the contents of the police log.

Good Evening, Mayor, City Counsel, and anyone else watching or attending,

This is the Banks Police monthly report for July 2025.

Notable calls for May,

7/4/25 – Banks 4th of July celebration was huge this year. The show was outstanding and the amount of traffic exiting the city was an amount never seen here before. Overall the crowd was great and there really were no instances or disruptions to the celebration here in Banks. A big thank you to all who volunteered, worked, donated and assisted to this great success. And a special thank you to our Washington County Sheriff’s Reserve Deputies who helped.

The Banks Post is supported by these local businesses and groups

Help us do more in Banks I’m Chas Hundley, the founder of the Banks Post.

I grew up on Highway 6, I’m a Banks Troop 581 Eagle Scout, and I plan to spend my entire journalism career here. I hope you will sign up for a subscription today to join my mission to bring the best journalism possible to the Banks area.

7/13/25 – reported sex assault case is being investigated by detectives and no information will be disclosed about this case.

7/18/25 – In the neighborhood a family disturbance was reported and all involved were assisted and peace was restored to the area.

7/18/25 – Main St., a reported violation of Restraining order. It has not been determined if the violation occurred at this time and the issue is still under investigation.

7/23/25 – Main St., felony warrant was issued for a subject and Deputy Ward served the warrant and lodged the individual in the Washington County Jail.

With the conclusion to the Banks Road closure approaching, we are anticipating high volumes of traffic as in the past on weekends with costal bound traffic. Some traffic enforcement missions are being planned to slow drivers down and requests have been made with the City LUT to clear the blackberries and make the speed signs more visible.

Ther is also some planning for future traffic signal enforcement mission after the signal project completion, as it is anticipated a new signal will bring unfamiliarity and a lot of violations. The goals of these traffic missions will be to educate drivers and gain compliance and to enforce when deemed necessary.

This concludes the July 2025 Monthly Police Report.

July monthly stats below for your enjoyment.