Banks July 2022 Police Log

"Two juveniles trespassed on the mill property and caused damage while building "forts" in the wood stacks. Both juveniles were identified, and some very upset parents handled the discipline and worked with the mill manager to find a resolution to the incident," this month's police log notes . . .
You have reached content available exclusively to Banks Post digital subscribers.
Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.
Already a subscriber? Login here.
We rely on subscribers to keep the lights on in our independent newsroom. Join us with a digital subscription today.