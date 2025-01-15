Banks High School teacher arrested on charges of sexually abusing student

Banks High School math teacher Wymon Smith has been arrested on charges of sexual abuse in the second degree and luring a minor.

According to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office issued Tuesday evening, deputies assigned to the city of Banks were notified by school staff January 8 that they were concerned a math teacher had sexual contact with a student. According to the sheriff’s office, the school had called the Oregon Sexual Abuse Hotline as required by law the day before, Jan. 7, after learning of the allegations that day.

Wymon Smith, 66, was placed on leave by school officials that day.

Detectives with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit, which handles child abuse investigations began their work.

“Detectives learned Smith had sexually inappropriate conversations with multiple students and had sexual contact with at least one student on school property,” the sheriff’s office said.

Smith was arrested the afternoon of Jan. 14 and lodged in the Washington County Jail on charges of sexual abuse in the second degree and luring a minor.

“Oregon law specifies that any sexual contact perpetrated by a teacher or a coach to a student is a felony,” the sheriff’s office said.

“These charges are very serious and represent behavior that is completely unacceptable,” a letter issued by Banks School District Superintendent Brian Sica read. “As educators, we have a moral, ethical, and legal responsibility to immediately report any suspected grooming behaviors or inappropriate interactions between staff and students to the relevant authorities, including DHS, law enforcement, and school district administration. We are committed to ensuring the safety and well being of students at all times and will not tolerate any behavior or action that does not serve that purpose.”

Read the letter in full online.

The sheriff’s office said that detectives were concerned there could be more victims and urged anyone with more information about Smith’s behaviors to contact the sheriff’s office by calling 503-846-2500 and referencing case number 50-25-395 and Wymon Smith.

“Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues,” the sheriff’s office said, while noting that the Banks School District continued to cooperate with the investigation.

If you or someone you know has experienced harassment or abuse of any kind, reports can be made to: