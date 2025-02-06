Banks High School teacher accused of sexual abuse arrested again

A Banks High School teacher arrested on January 14 over sexual abuse allegations has been arrested again in Yamhill County.

Initially arrested Jan. 14 on charges of sexual abuse in the second degree and luring a minor, Wymon Smith, 66, a Banks High School math teacher and former football coach was arrested again in Yamhill County Thursday, Feb. 6.

“Wymon Smith was arrested again after additional victims came forward, and a grand jury indicted him for new crimes,” the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

The sheriff’s office said that after coverage of the original arrest in January, multiple people contacted the Violent Crimes Unit.

“To date, investigators have spoken with nearly 20 people who have disclosed concerns and abuse dating back almost 25 years,” the sheriff’s office said.

A grand jury heard new evidence in the case Jan. 31, and at the request of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office arrested Smith Thursday, Feb. 6.

“Mr. Smith was arrested today by Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office detectives without incident,” a spokesperson for the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office told the Banks Post.

Smith faces charges of Sexual Abuse in the first degree and Sodomy in the first degree.

According to investigators, Smith worked as a teacher in Nevada in the 1990s, then in Astoria in the early 2000s before being employed by the Banks School District.

“Investigators strongly believe there are additional victims, witnesses, or affected people who have not yet come forward. If you have information, please call 503-846-2500,” the sheriff’s office added.

More charges could be possible, the sheriff’s office noted.

District officials confirmed to the Banks Post Thursday that Smith remains on leave pending investigation.

“We are unable to comment beyond the contents of the letter except to reiterate that these charges represent serious and unacceptable behavior,” a spokesperson for the district said in an email to the Banks Post.

“We share in the deep concern that this causes within our community,” Banks School District Superintendent Brian Sica said in a letter issued to the community. “We continue to partner with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department on all aspects of the investigation and appreciate their diligence,” the district said.

“Mr. Smith remains on administrative leave and is prohibited from being on campus,” Sica added.

“The Banks School District is committed to providing a safe, supportive environment for all students, and we take this responsibility seriously,” Sica said.

Those with questions or concerns were asked to contact district offices.

Read the letter in full here (.pdf).

If you or someone you know has experienced harassment or abuse of any kind, reports can be made to: