Banks High School Robotics Club has standout season

The Banks High School robotics program presented to the Banks Chamber of Commerce March 2, 2022, in hopes of securing extra funding in the event that they got to attend the robotics world tournament which is a national competition.

BHS robotics club has two teams: the veteran team, Tacos In Kool Hats, made up of 10 students and a rookie team, Viridescent Vipers, with three students. This year both teams had extremely competitive seasons.

The veteran team took home the inspire award at their league tournament which is the top prize a team can receive. At the state tournament they won third place in the innovate category and first place in the design category. Their performance earned them a chance to enter a lottery for a chance to compete at the national competition.

Unfortunately the team was not selected to go, but that doesn’t take away from their incredible performance which has proved to be the strongest showing of any Banks robotics team since the creation of the club in 2015.

At their first ever league competition the rookie team made it into the final round of the competition and even competed against their club members on the veteran team.

The robotics club is not only about competing in robotics, but also works toward engaging the community in their programs. Last summer the club presented at the Washington County Fair and has conducted many more hours of other outreach events.

The club currently has only one graduating senior and hopes to continue its strong performances next season.