Banks High School Homecoming Parade is Friday

The Banks High School will hold the annual Homecoming Parade the afternoon of Friday Oct. 4, and the city of Banks is urging parents who pick up students at the elementary school to avoid Trellis Way starting at 2 p.m. near the Banks Elementary School to allow for the short parade to wind its way to the Banks High School.

Starting at 2 p.m., Trellis Way will be blocked at Arborpark Loop and at Main Street, while deputies serving the city will block Main Street just past the high school, according to Banks City Recorder and Assistant City Manager Angie Lanter, who spoke to the Banks Post via phone.

The parade is expected to begin shortly after 2 p.m., starting on Trellis Way near the high school football field then turning onto Main Street and then on to the Banks High School/ Banks Middle School parking lot.

The area the parade will start. Photo: Chas Hundley, taken August 5, 2020

“If you are parked on NW Trellis Way at that time, you will be asked to move,” the city said in an email explaining the parade route.

“The pickup line will begin at the corner of NW Arbor Park Loop and NW Trellis Way. Please do not block driveways, streets, or intersections in the subdivision.

Once the parade has ended, NW Trellis Way will be reopened, and the pickup line can move onto NW Trellis Way, and wait for the students to be released from school,” the city said.

The Banks School District named the 2024 Braves Homecoming Court in advance of the district’s homecoming parade and affiliated festivities.

They are:

Freshmen – Brooklyn Evans and escort Bryce Wormington

Sophomore – Kenna Word and escort James Turner

Junior – Tianna Ramirez and escort Alejandro Abnal

Seniors – Cali Long, Kimara Witham, and Tayler Lovelady, escorts Creed Ferrier, Luke Bigsby, and Brayden Exline.

Photo courtesy Banks School District

Friday night’s Homecoming game will feature the Braves football team taking on Rainier starting at 7 p.m. in Banks.

The school’s Homecoming Dance will take place Saturday, Oct. 5 from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Banks Elementary School Gym. Tickets can be purchased at the high school office.