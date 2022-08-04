Firefighters prepare to head to the Miller Road Fire on August 3, 2022. Photo courtesy FGF&R
Banks, Forest Grove fire crews head to Wasco County to fight Miller Road Fire

Among those battling the 10,500 acre Miller Road Fire in Wasco County are crews from Banks Fire District and Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, who joined a task force of other Washington County Fire agencies Wednesday . . .

