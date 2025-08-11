Banks firefighters will ask BBQ-goers to ‘fill the boot’ once again

Banks firefighters will appear at the upcoming annual Banks BBQ to collect donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), officials say.

The annual Banks BBQ will take place this weekend and the Banks Fire District will be collecting funds for the “MDA FILL THE BOOT CAMPAIGN,” a program that raises money for the MDA. As part of this campaign, the Banks Fire district will place firefighters at the intersection of Oak Way and Main Street to collect money from donors, according to Banks Fire Public Information Officer (PIO) Scott Adams.

“Each year we place firefighters at the intersection of Oak Way and Main Street (by Jim’s) to collect money for the national campaign,” said Adams in a post on the Banks Fire District’s X platform. “As a community, you have always been extremely gracious in helping us help others. When you see us this year, give us a waive, give us a honk, and if you are willing, please donate as well,” Adams continued.

The Fill the Boot Campaign has been operating since 1954, and is a partnership between the MDA and the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF), according to the MDA Fill the Boot Campaign’s website.

“Since 1954, fire fighters across the country have collected critical funds in the community – one dollar at a time – as part of the Fill the Boot program to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA),” said a post on the MDA Fill the Boot Campaign’s website. “Awareness and funds to ensure effective treatments and therapies are found. The dollars raised through Fill the Boot fund MDA’s mission of empowering people living with neuromuscular disease to live longer, more independent lives,” the post continued.

Adams says donors can also stop by Banks Fire District’s display set up during the BBQ to make contributions to their campaign. Firefighters typically walk in Sunday’s parade, offering donation opportunities as they go.