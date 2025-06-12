Banks firefighters head to Rowena Fire in the Gorge

A fast growing wildfire in the Columbia River Gorge is being fought with the aid of local firefighters out of Gaston and Banks.

According to the Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM), the Rowena Fire, burning between Mosier and the Dalles, was at an estimated 3,500 acres and 0% containment as of Thursday afternoon.

“Brush Rig 14 deployed at 1AM this morning as part of the Washington County conflagration task force bound for Wasco County to help fight the Rowena wildland fire in the gorge,” the Banks Fire District said.

Captain Sean McGonigal, Firefighter Jaxon Herrman, and Officer Victor Haney, who is serving as the strike team leader assistant arrived at the fire Thursday morning.

They joined other Washington County agencies, including Hillsboro Fire & Rescue. A Yamhill County task force also included two firefighters from Gaston Rural Fire District, Lieutenant Randy Hoodenpyl and Firefighter Josh Daul.

“LT Randy Hoodenpyl is a veteran of dozens of conflagrations and FF Josh Daul is looking forward to his first conflag,” Gaston Fire said.

In total, eight OSFM task forces were deployed from Lane, Linn, Multnomah, Clackamas, Marion, Washington, Polk, and Yamhill counties. Five arrived Wednesday night, with the remaining three arriving Thursday morning. The fire was initially fought Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue, U.S. Forest Service, and Oregon Department of Forestry, with resources from Washington crossing the river to help as well.

Nearly 4,000 structures were included under varying evacuation orders.

