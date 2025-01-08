Banks firefighters head to California to aid Los Angeles firefighters

Wildfires burning near Los Angeles, Calif. have burned hundreds of homes, killed at least two people, and prompted thousands of evacuations. Now, Oregon is sending twelve strike teams to help, including a four-person crew from the Banks Fire District.

“Oregon and California have a strong partnership supporting each other. We both understand that fire does not recognize map lines, and we are ready to help each other whenever there is a need,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said in a press release. “During our historic 2024 wildfire season, California sent us help and in their time of need, we are working as fast as possible to lend them support during this emergency.”

Banks sent four firefighters and Engine 15 to California Wednesday morning.

“Leading our crew as Engine Boss is Officer Victor Haney. With Haney is Lt. Julie Kemper and Firefighters Jaxon Herrman and Samantha Linz. They will be driving one of our twin Rosenbauer Type 1 Urban Interface engines and will most likely be primarily charged with structure protection. They are, however, ready to do anything needed,” wrote Banks Fire Public Information Officer Scott Adams.

The fire district also published a video interview on the deployment.

The group is joined by Washington County crews from Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, and Hillsboro Fire and Rescue, according to OSFM spokesperson John Hendricks.

The agencies will meet up in Wilsonville, and then head south down I-5 to California.

“These firefighters have had less than 12 hours notice to prepare their lives and families for them to be away for up to 16 days,” Adams said.

The request for aid came late Tuesday evening, OSFM said.

“The agency will continue to monitor and will fill more requests as it progresses,” OSFM said in a press release.

Across the state, 12 teams from Clackamas, Clatsop, Central Oregon, Lane, Lincoln, Linn/Polk, two from Marion, Multnomah, Rogue Valley, Washington, and Yamhill counties were loading up Wednesday morning to begin the long trek south.

Together, the strike teams were made up of around 240 firefighters and 60 engines.

California will directly reimburse strike teams to pay for the deployment.