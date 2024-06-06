Banks Fire rescues injured cyclist near Buxton

The Banks Fire District responded to an injured cyclist on the Banks-Vernonia State Trail Wednesday afternoon, ultimately using Life Flight Network to take the injured cyclist to a Portland hospital.

According to Banks Fire spokesperson Mitch Ward, the call was originally dispatched to Vernonia Rural Fire Protection District after the cyclist called his spouse and couldn’t pinpoint his location owing to an altered state brought about by his injuries.

According to Ward, the rider’s spouse thought he was riding between Stub Stewart State Park and Vernonia Lake.

Banks Fire crews were added to the call after passing cyclists found the injured man, narrowing the location to an area south of the Buxton Trestle.

Banks Fire crews dispatched the agency’s Utility Terrain Vehicle, purchased with funds donated by Firehouse Subs in 2018, driving the trail to the injured cyclist’s location.

A UTV purchased by the Banks Fire District in 2018 with a grant from Firehouse Subs. Photo: Chas Hundley

From there, the man was transported back to Hornshuh Creek Fire Station in Buxton.

“Because of the severity of the cyclist’s injuries and the amount of time it took to locate him, the patient was transported to a Portland trauma center via Life Flight,” Ward said.

“Banks Fire would like to stress the importance of proper safety gear and preferably riding with others when possible,” Ward added. “Always let someone know where you will be riding and an ETA for your return.”