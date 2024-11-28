Banks Fire District hosting blood drive in Banks Friday

Looking for a post-Thanksgiving activity in Banks? Look no further than the Banks Fire District on Friday, November 29 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

As of Wednesday afternoon, twelve timeslots were still open for donors.

“There’s a shortage out there,” said Banks Fire District Executive Assistant Kari Ewart in a phone call with the Banks Post.

She emphasized that in addition to the regular perks of donating blood, the Red Cross would be giving out socks —Thanksgiving and Christmas themed sets were available — to donors while supplies lasted.

“Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations get you a guaranteed cot to lay down on,” said Banks Fire spokesperson Scott Adams in a social media post.

To sign up to donate, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-Red-Cross. The drive will be in the district’s training room.

The Banks Fire District offices are located in Banks at 13430 NW Main Street. It can be found online at banksfire.org and by phone at 503-324-6262.