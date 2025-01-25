Banks Fire District firefighters in California are returning

Most of Oregon’s fire crews sent earlier this month to California, including four Banks firefighters and Forest Grove-area state crews, are returning after two weeks.

The Banks Fire District sent a four-person crew to California, joining several other Washington County fire agencies on January 8.

“This is great news. We should see our crews home sometime this weekend,” Banks Fire District Public Information Officer Scott Adams said in a statement Thursday. “Please have them in your thoughts and prayers for safe travel,” he added.

Banks sent Officer Victor Haney, Lt. Julie Kemper and firefighters Jaxon Herrman and Samantha Linz along with Engine 15 to California.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal said that 17 of the 21 strike teams made up of crews and equipment from local Oregon fire departments and districts were returning.

Video courtesy Banks Fire District. Graphics: Banks Post

Also returning are six strike teams of seventy firefighters sent from the Oregon Department of Forestry. Two of those firefighters were based out of the Forest Grove District headquarters on Gales Creek Road.

The OSFM and ODF teams were assigned to the Palisades and Eaton fires near Los Angeles, each agency said in separate press releases.

The teams aided local firefighters and other out-of-state crews, working fire lines, supporting local communities as they fought wildfires that have killed dozens, devastated homes and businesses, and left thousands of people displaced.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal described the deployment as the largest out-of-state deployment in the agency’s history. In total, 21 strike teams made up of 370 Oregon firefighters and 105 fire engines and water tenders made the trek to southern California.

“I am immensely proud of the work firefighters from the Oregon fire service and the Oregon Department of Forestry have done over the last two weeks in California,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “Their dedication and professionalism have made a meaningful difference for the communities affected by these devastating fires. The willingness of our firefighters to step up and provide critical aid, often in challenging and dangerous conditions, is a testament to the strength and resilience of Oregon’s fire service.”

Two of the four remaining strike teams in California are assigned to the Eaton Fire while two are assigned to provide initial attack efforts should a new wildfire start, OSFM said. Those four teams don’t yet have a timeline for their return.

The state fire marshal said that their teams were requested through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact which “provides help during governor-declared emergencies or disasters by allowing states to send personnel, equipment, and supplies to support response and recovery efforts in other states.”

ODF’s teams were sent through similar state-to-state mutual aid agreements.

“We’re happy to help however we can when we receive the call from one of our partner states,” said Chris Cline, ODF’s Fire Protection Division Chief. “By strengthening our inter-state relationships and agreements, we can provide reciprocal support to one another by sending resources through faster channels.”

California will reimburse the strike teams for their work and expenses.