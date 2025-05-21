BANKS FIRE DISTRICT 13, Elections, News

Banks Fire District Board election results show incumbents Wren and Henning winning uncontested races

by Chas Hundley on

Initial results from the May 20 2025 Special District Elections were posted at 8 p.m. Tuesday, and the results show two incumbents, John Wren and Kevin Henning, winning their uncontested seats on the Banks Fire District board

In Position 1, the first round of results showed John Wren with 96.5% of the vote.

In Position 3, Kevin Henning saw 96.7% of the vote at 8 p.m.

View results online at results.oregonvotes.gov. Additional results from Washington County are expected at 10 p.m.

Chas Hundley is the editor of the Banks Post and sister news publications the Gales Creek Journal and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.

Chas Hundley

