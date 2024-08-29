Banks FFA will be beneficiary of 9-year-old Colton Joe Bernards fundraiser Sept. 7

The Banks chapter of the National FFA Organization will be the beneficiary of a fundraiser spearheaded by 9-year-old Colton Joe Bernards on September 7.

The event is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. September 7 at Schlegel Hall, located in Banks’ Sunset Park.

Tickets are $5 each, with those 13 and under granted free entry. All proceeds will benefit the Banks FFA.

The event has become a tradition for Bernards, who also sells his own locally-grown corn and pumpkins to raise funds for a charity of his choice each year.

“For those who know him, it’s comes to no surprise that Colton has a deep passion for farming,” said his mother Michaelle Bernards.

“Ever since he could walk, he’s been dedicated to it,” she added.

Presale tickets are available online.