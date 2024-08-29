Banks FFA will be beneficiary of 9-year-old Colton Joe Bernards fundraiser Sept. 7

The Banks chapter of the National FFA Organization will be the beneficiary of a fundraiser spearheaded by 9-year-old Colton Joe Bernards on September 7.
The event is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. September 7 at Schlegel Hall, located in Banks’ Sunset Park.
Tickets are $5 each, with those 13 and under granted free entry. All proceeds will benefit the Banks FFA.
The event has become a tradition for Bernards, who also sells his own locally-grown corn and pumpkins to raise funds for a charity of his choice each year.
“For those who know him, it’s comes to no surprise that Colton has a deep passion for farming,” said his mother Michaelle Bernards.
“Ever since he could walk, he’s been dedicated to it,” she added.
Presale tickets are available online.
A silent auction and a concert headlined by Rand Brown, a well-known western Washington County country artist are among the offerings for attendees.
Food trucks will be on site, and beer, wine, and soda will be available for purchase as well.
“Last year, he organized a similar event at 26 West and successfully raised over $17K for his chosen organization,” said his mother Michaelle Bernards. “We’re incredibly proud of his efforts and commitment,” she said.
Sunset Park is located at 12765 NW Main Street in Banks.
