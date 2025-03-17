Banks February 2025 Police Log

As presented to the Banks City Council in March by Deputy Ryan Pope with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The Banks Post does not write, edit, or alter the contents of the police log.

Mayor, and City Council Members,

Banks Police monthly report for February 2025:

Notable calls in town will include a trespass, traffic crash, vehicle impoundment, death investigation and 2 child welfare investigations.

On 2/4/25, Deputy Ward made a traffic stop on a violator who also had additional violations regarding his legal driving status. Deputy Ward issued a citation and impounded the vehicle.

On 2/10/25, a patron of the Laundromat was argumentative and overstaying past closing time and deputies responded to escort the subject out and issue a trespass notice the subject.

On 2/11/25, Deputy Pope responded to an injury crash in the development where a vehicle backing out of a driveway was hit and significant damage happened to both vehicles. The driver of the vehicle not backing up had major damage and the driver was slightly injured from airbag deployment. Against the norm the driver of the vehicle that hit the backing vehicle was found to be at fault and was issued a Careless Driving citation due to the speed he was traveling in a short distance and the fact the only visibility out the front windshield was an 18” half circle of defrosted area in the lower center of the windshield. It is not safe to drive with a frosted windshield or any other obstructions blocking the view thru a vehicle windshield.

And 2/22/25, deputies responded to a CPR call in town where the subject was determined to be deceased. The investigation was conducted with the assistance of the Washington county Medical Examiners Office and it was determined the death is likely natural due to a lengthy chronic illness. There were some suspicious factors to the scene causing the Medical Examiner to take the body to the Oregon State Lab for an autopsy before any final conclusion is made.

As usual with the without the need for public assistance to assist in an investigation detail on any DHS or child abuse cases will not be disclosed and only mentioned they occurred.

Also were some interesting agency assists with OSP outside the city by our Banks Deputies.

Deputy Pope responded to a reported injury crash on Highway 47 near Stubb Stewart. Deputy Pope and Fire Responders arrived and located a pickup had rolled and was 30’ or more in a ravine in the rushing water below. There was no driver or occupants seen in the vehicle and the truck was still running. A frantic search in the heavy snow lasted about 15 minutes to find the driver or passengers that were suspected to be ejected. After the initial search the truck with no license plates was identified as a stolen vehicle and further evidence revealed the truck was purposely ran off the road to dump the stolen vehicle. OSP was the lead investigators and did not recover the vehicle for several days until the snow melted.

This concludes the Banks Monthly Police Report for February 2025.