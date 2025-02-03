Banks December 2024 Police Log

As presented to the Banks City Council in January by deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The Banks Post does not write, edit, or alter the contents of the police log.

To Mayor Kirk and City Council of Banks

City of Banks Police Monthly Report for December 2024

December was a spectacular month with a low overall call volume from previous years, which is a good thing. Overall volume of criminal acts within the city was down, and with Holiday Break at the schools, traffic volume was much less than normal overall.

I would like to acknowledge our Sheriff’s Office Deputies who work graveyard shifts in the west-end Patrol District. Around 2 am on December 1st, at the Banks-Vernonia Trailhead, the graveyard deputy noticed a suspicious vehicle parked. Two individuals were passed out inside the vehicle with obvious signs of drug use and actual drugs and paraphernalia in plain view. The deputy woke the vehicle occupants and made an arrest on the driver for possession of Methamphetamine and Fentanyl. The subject was then released with a citation in lieu of jail for the new deflection misdemeanor drug possession program.

On December 15th, the Banks Christmas Light Parade took place, and I just wanted to thank all the organizers for their planning and execution of the event. From a police point of view, this was a huge success. It went very smoothly, stayed on schedule, and did not appear to impact traffic too badly. It was also a safe event, and no issues were reported afterward.

On December 18th, very early in the morning, an investigation unfolded, bringing significant police activity to the City of Banks. Around 7 am, multiple armored police vehicles used by TNT (SWAT) rolled into town to serve a high-risk warrant. The operation was successful, and there were no injuries resulting from taking the suspect into custody. I was able to communicate with the school superintendent about the incident and any possible traffic delays or concerns for safety, which were no longer an issue after the suspect was arrested. Due to the ongoing investigation, there will be no further details reported at this time. There is no current danger to the community.

I would like to take the time in this end-of-year report to thank the support of our outgoing Mayor Stephanie Jones, the City Council, Banks City Staff, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Supervisors Lt. Mitch Coley, Sgt. Nick Jones, WCSO graveyard deputies who help to maintain good police service for Banks after hours, and my partner in Banks, Deputy Frank Ward, for the successful and safe year we had in our great City of Banks.

I look forward to working with our new Mayor Marsha Kirk, new City Council members, and all those involved in making 2025 a safe year for us as well.

Thank You.