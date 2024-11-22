Banks City Council seeks applicants for two council seats

Two councilors have announced their resignation, one immediate, and another at the end of the year, and the city council must fill both positions by a process involving application, an interview, and then appointment.

Position CC1 — currently held by Mayor-elect Marsha Kirk, who will resign at the end of the year to become mayor in January — will be open starting in January.

Position CC5, vacated Nov. 12 by former City Councilor Catherine Sawyer is open now, and the city council hopes to fill that position during their December meeting.

Both terms expire December 31, 2026.

When full, the Banks City Council consists of six councilors and a mayor.

Prospective councilors must be a registered voter living within the Banks city limits for the past 12 months.

After an interview process, the city council will make a decision on who — if any — applicants to select.

Councilors are expected to attend regular council meetings held the second Tuesday of each month, usually starting at 6 p.m., which generally consist of a work session, a regular session, and sometimes an executive session.

“The City Council also attends an Annual Retreat (2 day) every winter, Budget Committee Meetings in the spring, and Bi-Annual Joint City Council/Planning Commission meetings (January/June) each year,” the city said in a notice for the open positions.

Councilors receive a bi-annual cash reimbursement of $150.

Those looking to join the council will have to fill out a form that asks applicants for their contact information, their reasons for wanting to join the council, information on prior city boards and commissions, and other information.

“We advise making an appointment with the City Manager, so that they can be given an overview of the time commitment, extra committee assignments, etc., and answer any questions potential candidates may have,” Banks City Recorder and Assistant City Manager Angie Lanter said in an email to the Banks Post.

City Manager Jolynn Becker can be reached by phone (503-324-5112) or email ([email protected]) to supply that information and the requisite filing forms.

Applications for both positions are due by Monday, Dec. 3, 2024.

Outgoing Mayor Stephanie Jones has said she will seek the council seat being vacated by Kirk, who defeated Jones in the Nov. 5 election.

Debra Berry, another Nov. 5 candidate who lost the election to incumbent Marilyn McCalister for Position 6 did not respond to an email from the Banks Post regarding her interest in either open seat.