Banks City Council appoints Pearcia Bogroff to fill empty council seat

The newest member of the Banks City Council is Pearcia Bogroff.

Bogroff’s appointment to fill the remainder of a term vacated by the resignation of former Councilor Catherine Sawyer was approved unanimously by the rest of the Banks City Council.

Two people interviewed for the position at a work session held Tuesday evening. Five people had originally told the city they were interested in the seat.

The term expires Dec. 31, 2026.

Three dropped out before Tuesday’s interview process, leaving just two candidates: Debra Berry and Pearcia Bogroff.

After determining exactly how the process would work—councilors had prepared to examine three candidates, but one last minute dropout made their original runoff plan moot — the two candidates were interviewed, and councilors indicated their top choice on a ballot.

During a brief discussion after both candidates were interviewed, councilors praised both candidates.

Ending the work session, councilors moved into a regular business meeting. After opening the meeting, votes were tallied, a motion approved, and Bogroff was sworn in.