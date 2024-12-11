Banks’ Christmas parade returns Saturday Dec. 14 for a sixth year

For the sixth year, the Banks Annual Christmas Light Parade is coming back Saturday, December 14 starting at 6 p.m.

“Banks’ 6th Annual Christmas Light Parade promises to be a dazzling spectacle of holiday cheer and community spirit,” a press release from the committee that runs the event read.

Held since 2019 in some form or another (one year saw a “reverse parade” thanks to COVID; the floats were stationary, attendees drove past the floats), the lighted parade follows the same route as the Banks BBQ parade from Banks Hardware to Sunset Park.

The committee that spearheads the event, which, as of this story, includes Kathy Fitzpatrick, Penni Carmin, and Kim and Jim Cason, have established several rules for the parade. The parade is also sponsored by the Banks Chamber of Commerce and several local businesses and groups including Lyda Excavating, Main Street Pizza, the city of Banks, Welcome Home Realty, Chad Mueller Construction, Uncommon Grove and Jim’s Market. Also credited by parade organizers in donating time and their services in making this year’s parade happen were the Banks Fire District, Integrity Traffic, Let Go in the Country Massage, and Peterson Cat.

All floats, vehicles, and walkers must have lights on throughout the parade; candy may not be thrown (the parade takes place after the sun goes down. As a familiar refrain from a popular Christmas movie goes: You’ll shoot your eye out, kid). No smoking or vaping during the parade (it’s not that kind of lighted parade), and more. Find all the rules and a registration form online, and expect to bring $25 (cash or check) to the parade registration held from 5 to 6 p.m.

In years past, St. Nick, just behind the American and Oregon flag, has lead the parade, drawn, in this case, not by his trusty reindeer steeds, but carried atop a Banks Fire District Utility Terrain Vehicle.

And behind him will come dozens of lighted holiday floats from local businesses, organizations, governments, and families, all lit with festive holiday lights.

Those with questions were directed to email [email protected]. A Facebook page can be found online for the event.

This story has been updated with a list of Banks Chamber of Commerce businesses that contributed financially to the parade.