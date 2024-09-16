Banks August 2024 Police Log

As presented to the Banks City Council by deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The Banks Post does not write, edit, or alter the contents of the police log.

Trespass – NW Main St – Employees with Chevron called for police to respond as they had refused service to two males. The males the became loud and argumentative, refusing to leave. Deputies arrived on scene and officially trespassed the males from the business.

Death Investigation – NW Maplecrest Way – Deputies were called due to a person being found deceased in their home. Deputies happen to be close by and were on scene within a few seconds. The first deputy arrived on scene and found the deceased person. The investigation revealed that the person had struggled with alcohol abuse and likely drug abuse for years.

Trespass – NW Main St – In the early morning hours, employees with Jim’s Thriftway called police to report a male that has been trespassed from the property continues to return. Deputies arrived on scene and contacted the male sleeping in his truck. The male was cited for trespassing and told to move on.

Reckless Driving – NW Arborpark Lp – Neighbors called for police after seeing a Nissan Xterra driving around the neighborhood at a high rate of speed.

When deputies arrived the area they were contacted by more citizens about the same vehicle. Several of the citizens estimated the vehicle to have going 60mph in the 25mph residential zone. Deputies later found the vehicle at Sunset Park and contacted the driver. The driver was issued a citation for reckless driving.