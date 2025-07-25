Banks American Legion Post 90 to host veterans dinner Saturday

Banks American Legion Post 90 and the post’s auxiliary will host a dinner for post members, area veterans and their families Saturday, July 26, starting at 1 p.m.
According to Auxiliary President Susan Warrens, barbecue and beverages will be provided, while potluck style sides and desserts are welcome.
There will also be door prizes and three games of bingo.
“It’s a social thing, a get together to enjoy summer,” Warrens said.
Banks American Legion Post 90, also known as the John Kalmbach Post 90 in honor of longtime member John Kalmbach, is located in downtown Banks at 13970 NW Main Street.
Help us do more in Banks
I’m Chas Hundley, the founder of the Banks Post.
I grew up on Highway 6, I’m a Banks Troop 581 Eagle Scout, and I plan to spend my entire journalism career here. I hope you will sign up for a subscription today to join my mission to bring the best journalism possible to the Banks area.
Chas Hundley is the editor of the Banks Post and sister news publications the Gales Creek Journal and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.