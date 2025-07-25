Banks American Legion Post 90 to host veterans dinner Saturday

Banks American Legion Post 90 and the post’s auxiliary will host a dinner for post members, area veterans and their families Saturday, July 26, starting at 1 p.m.

According to Auxiliary President Susan Warrens, barbecue and beverages will be provided, while potluck style sides and desserts are welcome.

There will also be door prizes and three games of bingo.

“It’s a social thing, a get together to enjoy summer,” Warrens said.

Banks American Legion Post 90, also known as the John Kalmbach Post 90 in honor of longtime member John Kalmbach, is located in downtown Banks at 13970 NW Main Street.

The Banks Post is supported by these local businesses and groups