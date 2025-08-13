Bald-faced hornets in Greenville Park

Thursday 8:30 a.m. Update: The hornets nest is gone!

The city said Thursday morning that the nest was successfully removed from Greenville Park on Wednesday.

“However, the site will remain blocked off for several more days due to lingering hornet activity. Foraging hornets may continue to return to the site temporarily, and we are closely monitoring for any signs of nest rebuilding,” the city added.

The caution tape will be removed when it’s safe to enter the area.

Original story:



“Bald-faced hornet” might sound like a schoolyard insult, but in fact, it’s a real hornet species and they’re in Banks’ Greenville Park.

The Banks Post is supported by these local businesses and groups

“Please use extreme caution when visiting Greenville City Park over the next few days,” the city of Banks said Wednesday afternoon.

A nest of the insects, which are known to be aggressive, and apparently lack facial hair, was found in a tree near NW Scottston Terrace.

If disturbed, they may sting.

“A specialist will be out to remove the nest in the next few days,” the city said.

The area has been marked off with caution tape.

Help us do more in Banks I’m Chas Hundley, the founder of the Banks Post.

I grew up on Highway 6, I’m a Banks Troop 581 Eagle Scout, and I plan to spend my entire journalism career here. I hope you will sign up for a subscription today to join my mission to bring the best journalism possible to the Banks area.

In the meantime, the city urged park visitors to supervise their children and pets closely, and not to approach or disturb the nest.

“Thank you for your cooperation in keeping the park safe for everyone,” the city said, asking anyone with concerns to contact city hall.

The city of Banks administrative offices are located at 13680 NW Main Street. Find them online at www.cityofbanks.org or by phone at 503-324-5112.