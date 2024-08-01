A new crosswalk in Banks. Photo: Chas Hundley
ASK WCSO: Back to School Safety

Ask WCSO is a monthly public safety column produced by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office

With school quickly approaching, we want all students, teachers, parents, and neighbors to do their part in ensuring a safe and fun school year.
Follow these tips to help create a safe community, regardless of your means of transportation:

Driving
– Obey all posted speed signs and school flashing lights.  
– Slow down and be cautious near bus stops and where children congregate.
– It is illegal to pass a stopped school bus that is loading or unloading students. Do not proceed until the red lights stop flashing.
– Buckle up, and never text and drive! 
– Watch for bike riders turning in front of you without looking or signaling, or riders coming from driveways or behind parked cars.
 
Walking 
– Stop at the curb or edge of the pavement and look LEFT-RIGHT-LEFT before crossing a street. 
– Always use designated crosswalks and pedestrian signals. 
– Do not cross in front of a vehicle unless you know for sure the driver clearly sees you and has come to a complete stop. 
– Be familiar with your surroundings. STAY ALERT.  
– Always obey the directions of crossing guards. 
– Use sidewalks if available; if there is no sidewalk, walk on the left, facing traffic. 
– Wear bright, visible colors, and during dusk or at night, use reflective gear and carry a flashlight. 

Biking
– Always wear a properly fitted helmet.
– Pay attention to walkers and drivers around you.
– Use designated bike lanes or ride on the right side of the road, going with the traffic flow.
– Signal hand signals to alert other vehicles which direction you are traveling.
– Wear neon, bright-colored, or reflective clothing and use lights.
Let’s work together to maintain a safe environment for all. We wish everyone a happy new school year!

More information: https://bit.ly/3VXp10Z

Chas Hundley
Chas Hundley is the editor of the Banks Post and sister news publications the Gales Creek Journal and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.

Chas Hundley

