As ice storm bears down on region, Washington County opens shelters

Washington County said it would activate its Severe Weather Shelters in Hillsboro and Beaverton in the face of life-threatening cold temperatures expected to grip the region.

The facilities will each open Wednesday, December 21 at 4 p.m. until at least Saturday, December 24 at 12 p.m.

“Washington County has activated inclement weather shelters that will open their doors to anyone seeking shelter through the winter weather event,” the county said on their winter shelters website.

The Hillsboro location is located in the Salvation Army building at 1440 SE 21st Ave., Hillsboro.

The shelter there is operated by Project Homeless Connect.

In Beaverton, the shelter is located at the Beaverton Community Center, 12350 SW 5th Ave St., Beaverton.

The shelter there is operated by Just Compassion.

A map of these locations is available online.

The Portland office of the National Weather Service issued a number of warnings and watches due to frigid temperatures and windy conditions, an especially dangerous combination for those caught in the outdoors without shelter.

Shelters, the county said, are open 24 hours daily during the above hours.

Hot meals are available for those staying there, and domestic pets are allowed.

“Be prepared to work with shelter staff,” the county noted, saying that individual pet policies can vary.

Those in need of transportation to the shelter can call 503-846-4722.for assistance.

The county urged anyone who sees someone they believe to be unsheltered and who’s life appears to be in danger to dial 911.

The non-emergency line can be dialed (503-629-0111) for welfare checks in other cases.

More shelter and housing resources can be accessed by contacting the county’s Community Connect program at 503-640-3263 or by email at communityconnect​​@caowash.org.