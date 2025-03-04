Annual Banks Firefighters Association Community Breakfast returns March 9

The Annual Banks Firefighters Association Community Breakfast is back Sunday, March 9 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The popular pancake breakfast is held every year by the Banks Firefighters Association, a nonprofit made up of volunteer firefighters from the district spanning the communities of Banks, Buxton, Timber, Manning and beyond.

“The Banks Firefighters Association exists to support the volunteer firefighters of Banks Fire District 13, their families, and the communities they serve,” a social media post made by the Banks Fire District read.

“Every year the Volunteers of Banks Fire open our doors to you, our community members and guests that we served, to come enjoy a breakfast with us,” the district said.

On the menu: Pancakes (gluten free available upon request) OR biscuits and gravy; sausage or ham, scrambled eggs, and coffee, milk, or juice are offered.

The breakfast is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, and $5 for kids under 12 years. The event accepts cash and check only.

Funds raised go right back to covering the costs of the breakfast itself every year.

“It’s basically a way to give back to the community,” said Banks Fire District Chief Rodney Linz at a recent Banks Chamber of Commerce meeting.

There’s more than breakfast planned for the event.

Fire truck rides are offered for kids, information on protecting your home from wildfires will be on hand, and games for kids are planned.

Various community agencies and groups are typically present, like the Oregon Department of Forestry, the Banks Historical Society, and the local American Legion post.

The Banks Firefighters Association also disburses up to two $500 scholarships to Banks-area students every May, raises funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association in a “fill the boot” event held to coincide with the Banks BBQ every August, runs a school supply drive, and supports local firefighters in times of crisis.

The Banks Fire District Station 13 is located at 13430 NW Main Street in Banks.