Aerts and Banks Road construction coming June 23

Two months of construction are coming to the Banks Road and Aerts Road intersection, marking the latest addition of construction that will snarl traffic for the foreseeable future as Banks prepares for the most significant growth in the city since the late 90s and early 2000s.

The city said closures are expected to begin June 23 and estimated to last through August 22.

During that time, NW Banks Road will be closed in both directions on the west side of NW Aerts Road as work begins to prepare the area for more than 900 homes expected to be built in the next decade where the Quail Valley Golf Course once sat.

Aerts Road will remain open, but those traveling in the area could see delays of up to 20 minutes.

In other words, it would be quicker to go anywhere else than Aerts Road during construction.

Those few who live on the short road connecting Banks Road and Highway 6 will be unable to avoid the traffic, and are in for more of the same when the Oregon Department of Transportation begins work on a roundabout slated to be built at Highway 6 and Aerts some time this year. A specific date for that project has not been publicly disclosed as of press time.

Map courtesy city of Banks

The city has more information online.