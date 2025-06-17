A precinct level-analysis of the May 20 special district election

The Washington County Elections Division released the certified election results from the May 20 special district election Tuesday, including precinct-level data on the election that saw just one contested school board race in Banks.

Eight precincts fall in the same map as the Banks School District.

Precinct 443 will soon be a heavier player in politics when Holt Homes begins building and selling homes there, but for the May 20 election, the precinct included Quail Valley, still more or less a golf course at the time, and a handful of homes off Washington Street and nearby. Just nine registered voters are in the precinct, and they all sat the election out. The precinct is excluded from detailed analysis in this story, other than in cumulative turnout and vote totals. The precinct is also in the Banks Fire District and is not counted further into this story for the same reasons.

Similarly, a tiny sliver of precinct 312, which is mostly in the Forest Grove School District, is in the Banks School District, but the five registered voters there did not vote and their precinct will also not be included in this story.

Precinct 443

View an interactive precinct map online.

Position 1 saw the only contested school board race. Between incumbent Leslee Sipp and two-time challenger Jodi Hailey, the race was a landslide win for Sipp. Hailey ran against Sipp in 2021 and lost that election as well.

Help us do more in Banks I’m Chas Hundley, the founder of the Banks Post.

I grew up on Highway 6, I’m a Banks Troop 581 Eagle Scout, and I plan to spend my entire journalism career here. I hope you will sign up for a subscription today to join my mission to bring the best journalism possible to the Banks area.

Across all precincts, the final results saw Sipp win another term with 69.5% (982 votes). Hailey pulled in 30.15% (426 votes).

Sipp’s strongest support technically came from Precinct 341, a tiny portion of which is in the Banks School District just south of Verboort Road with exactly 75% of the vote going to Sipp.

For a more statistically significant show of support, look to Precinct 305, where Sipp received 72.52% of the vote, or 262 votes. That precinct, centered in the city of Banks, makes up the largest concentrated population center in the Banks School District. Even larger in size, number of registered voters, and turnout was Precinct 301, which includes much of Manning, Hayward, the Satellite neighborhood, portions of Buxton, most of Timber, and the Cedar Canyon area. The precinct supported Sipp with 71.77% of the vote.

Hailey found support in one precinct, winning the small Precinct 450, an area largely between Roy and Verboort Roads which includes 60 registered voters in the Banks School District. Of the 16 who filled out a ballot, nine voted for Hailey, and seven voted for Sipp.

Data from certified Washington County Elections Precinct results

Two other school board races were uncontested.

In Position 2, incumbent Corissa Mazurkiewicz won with 96.37% of the vote, and in Position 4, incumbent Ron Frame won with 96.82% of the vote.

Data from certified Washington County Elections Precinct results

Data from certified Washington County Elections Precinct results

Banks Fire District

Slightly smaller than the Banks School District, the Banks Fire District saw two uncontested races.

In Position 1, incumbent John Wren won with 96.12% of the vote. In Position 3, incumbent Kevin Henning won with 98.14% of the vote.

Data from certified Washington County Elections Precinct results

Data from certified Washington County Elections Precinct results

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue

Sprawling across four counties, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue’s board election saw one incumbent ousted. In this newspaper’s territory, we consider just three precincts partially or fully included in TVF&R to be part of the Banks Post coverage territory outside of Banks, in Roy, and near Mountaindale. Precincts 316, 326, and 334 were split in their support of the sole contested TVF&R race.

In Position 1, running uncontested, Bob Wyffels won with 98.67% of Washington County’s vote. It wasn’t immediately clear if all four counties in TVF&R’s certified results were included in a cumulative count supplied by the Oregon Secretary of State, but contest-wide, Wyffels received 98.81% of the vote.

In Position 2, also running uncontested, incumbent Clark Balfour won with 99.08% of the cumulative vote. Washington County’s voters gave him the nod with 99.06% of the vote.

In the only contested race, former Washington County Commissioner Roy Rogers ousted incumbent Gordon Hovies in Position 3.

Precinct 316 went for Rogers, 55.56% to 43.46%, while the handful of TVF&R voters in Precinct 326 voted for Hovies to Rogers, ten to eight.

Precinct 334 had just nine ballots cast, and five went to Rogers, four to Hovies.

Countywide, 57.45% of voters cast a ballot for Rogers to Hovies’ 42.16%. Across the district, Rogers received 56.18% of the vote, Hovies 43.47%.

See the full breakdown of results, which includes other county races, online.