Highway 26 is closed in Manning near Jim Dandy Farm Market following a fatal crash.

Photo from the scene of a fatal crash in Manning on October 17, 2021. Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office

A photo shared by the Washington County Sheriff's Office showed the location to be near the Jim Dandy Farm along Highway 26.

According to the sheriff's office, the Oregon State Police are investigating the crash.

"Please avoid the area and find an alternate route," the Washington County Sheriff's Office asked.

Also among those on scene were Banks Fire District 13, and Metro West Ambulance.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.