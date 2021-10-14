Free Washington County • Coronavirus • Health

According to the county’s mobile vaccine team schedule, two Forest Grove clinics are scheduled for Wednesday, October 20. The first of those clinics is scheduled for 12 to 2 p.m. at the Forest Grove Senior and Community Center (2037 Douglas Street), followed by the regular clinic at the Forest Grove Famers Market (2030 Main Street) from 4 to 7 p.m.

Washington County's Mobile Vaccine Team has scheduled several Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination clinics in western Washington County in the coming weeks as the county works to combat the surging Delta variant.

The furthest west portions of Washington County not in the Portland Metro region have the lowest vaccine adoption rate in the county, according to zip code data tracking vaccination rates across the state from the Oregon Health Authority.

Several clinics and Banks and Timber have already been held, while clinics in Forest Grove have frequently been held during the Forest Grove Farmers Market, though opportunities to be vaccinated at the popular event will end in October when the market closes for the season.

Louisa Partain, a senior program coordinator for Washington County’s Department of Health and Human Services noted that people can get their first or second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna shot at the clinic. “Folks will receive a card that shows them where we’ll be 3 weeks from that date so they can get their 2nd shot if needed,” Partain said in an email to this newspaper. Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose shot is also available, and those who wish to get their second shot at a pharmacy can do so instead of visiting another county-run clinic.

Those ages 18 and older are eligible for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, while those ages 12 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine.

More information on vaccines in Washington County can be found on the Washington County Health and Human Services website at co.washington.or.us/vaccine.

Vaccination rates by zip code

Vaccination rates for at least one dose by population for local zip codes in western Washington County as of October 13:

97106 (Banks, portions of surrounding areas): 58.9%

97117 (Gales Creek): 50.2%

97116: (Forest Grove, G.C., Glenwood): 67.4%

97144 (Timber): 67.5%

97109 (Buxton): 48.3%

97125 (Hayward, Manning): 42.7%

97113 (Cornelius, Roy): 71.3%

97133 (North Plains, Mountaindale): 79.2%.

More coronavirus data for Oregon and local regions can be found online at https://tabsoft.co/3xX10cP.