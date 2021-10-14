Obituary • Roy

Lucille Marie Bernards, age 89, passed away September 29th in Beaverton. Lucille was born on October 22, 1931 in Roy, Oregon to parents Francis and Hermina (Vandecoevering) Vanderzanden.

Lucille was born on October 22, 1931 in Roy, Oregon to parents Francis and Hermina (Vandecoevering) Vanderzanden. She is survived by sister Dorothy Bernards, brothers Ron Vanderzanden, Frank Vanderzanden and pre-deceased by her sister Bernice Rowley, brother Don Vanderzanden and husband Hubert James Bernards.

She was raised in Roy and attended St. Francis grade school. She met her future husband, Hubert James Bernards at wedding dance, marrying on September 14, 1949 at St. Francis Church. They raised a large family together children: Barbara Barks (James), James Bernards, Patti McLeod (Michael), Janet Manglitz (Michael), Cathe Gignon (Roland) and Kenneth Bernards (Teresa), numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Lucille was a devout Catholic, and made many friends through her church, relishing her newly acquired friendships upon relocating from the home they built in McMinnville to Newberg next to St Peter's Church. She loved to travel, having canvassed the US from coast to coast in their motorhome with husband as well as trips to France, Italy and Portugal. She enjoyed the outdoors and the Northwest bounty; salmon fishing, berry picking, gardening, and cooking - all at which she excelled. Her love for her family was unsurmountable, she cherished every moment spent with them.

Family requests donations in her memory to her chosen charities: Catholic Daughters Court Christ the King #1489 c/o St Peters Catholic Church, Newberg or Father Taft Homes, 3737 Portland Rd NE, Salem OR 97301.