A crash near the Coast Range summit has resulted in the closure of Highway 6.
By Chas Hundley - Banks Post
September 12, 2021 at 6:12pm
A fatal crash near the Coast Range summit has resulted in the closure of Highway 6.
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation's Tripcheck, the crash is located near mile post 33.
A Life Flight helicopter is en route to the location.
The Washington County Sherriff's Office said that the crash was fatal, but did not specify any details on those involved in the crash beyond that.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information is confirmed.
